Gabby Petito: 'Psychics' Spark Outrage Over Ghost Channelling Claims @gabspetito/Instagram/@Kelsi Davies/Tiktok

Tiktok psychics are facing backlash over claims they are channelling the spirit of Gabby Petito.

Gabby Petito, 22, was found dead in a secluded part of Wyoming’s Bridger-Teton National Forest on Sunday, September 19, a week after her parents reported her missing.

The FBI has confirmed that an arrest warrant is out for Petito’s boyfriend, Brian Laundrie.

Gabby Petito/Instagram

Since Petito’s body was found, a number of TikTok psychics have claimed to have made contact with her ghost.

The spiritual genre is popular on TikTok, but creators have been criticised over their claims of making connections with Petito’s spirit.

Using #GabbyPetito, which has amassed more than 820 million TikTok views, the videos have quickly been going viral.

Videos include those from Kelly Ferro (@kellythemagicalmedium) a practising medium from Illinois. In one video, Ferro speculated about Laundrie’s involvement in the case and discussed the ‘energy’ of Petito and Laundrie’s relationship.

As per the Daily Star, Ferro claims at one point in the video, ‘I do feel like he was working on himself, I do feel like he had a hot temper, but I don’t think he purposefully killed her.’

Three days after the video, Petito’s body was discovered.

Critics like Dean Dustin were quick to comment on the viral TikTok videos.

Dustin, who is a mentalist that reviews TikTok culture, stated that ‘using false claims to gain clout off something so tragic, all the psychics and mediums on this app should be ashamed of themselves’, reported the New York Post.

However, creators were quick to respond, arguing that their videos were raising awareness for Petito’s case.

Authorities are still searching for Laundrie, who has been named a person of interest in the case.

