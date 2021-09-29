Gabby Petito Search Helped Police Find Remains Of Another Missing Person

Nomadic Statik/YouTube/Teton County Sheriff

The search for 22-year-old YouTuber Gabby Petito reportedly helped investigators find the remains of another missing person.

Petito’s disappearance is still at the fore of news coverage around the world, attracting attention from all corners of social media since she was first reported missing on September 11. Her body was discovered in a remote part of Wyoming’s Bridger-Teton National Park just over a week later.

While the search for her fiancé Brian Laundrie continues, the widespread coverage of the case has helped an unrelated investigation stemming from Texas.

Robert Lowery, a 46-year-old father of two from Houston, went missing in Jackson, Wyoming, on August 23. The last trace of him was a ping from his mobile phone, and he was last seen on video on August 19 at a restaurant at Jackson Hole Mountain Resort in Teton Village, CNN reports.

Lowery was spotted the next day in Bridger-Teton National Forest, where Petito’s body was found. According to the Teton County Sheriff’s Office, he was carrying a black duffel bag with a sleeping bag and tent.

Yesterday, September 28, remains matching his description were found near the Black Canyon Trail at the base of Teton Pass. His cause of death is under investigation.

Teton County Sheriff's Office

‘The widespread news coverage of the Gabby Petito search helped bring light to Lowery’s case, and resulted in at least two members of the public calling local authorities this past weekend with new information about his possible last seen point,’ Teton County Search and Rescue said in a press release.

‘At about 1pm, a dog team located a body and black Nike duffel bag significantly off trail on a steep, wooded slope. Collectively, the search teams hiked more than 75 miles and covered 22,500 feet in elevation.’

His family have since released a statement, ‘Bob has been a wonderful father, son, brother and friend. Our family wants to thank the news media and others involved in the search for our privacy at this difficult time.’