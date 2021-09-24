Gabby Petito: Second Woman Comes Forward Claiming She Dropped Brian Laundrie At Campsite Where Body Was Found

Gabby Petito/Instagram

A second woman has come forward claiming she had picked up Brian Laundrie as he was hitchhiking, dropping him off at the Spread Creek campsite.

Laundrie’s fiancée Gabby Petito, 22, was found dead in the area on September 19, with Laundrie having been named as a person of interest in the case.

The search is still on for Laundrie, who hasn’t been seen since going out for a hike at Florida’s Carlton Reserve on September 14. Nearly two weeks earlier, Laundrie had returned home from a cross country road trip without Petito.

This is the second time a claim of this nature has been made. The first woman, Miranda Baker, uploaded videos to TikTok on September 17, claiming that she and her boyfriend picked up Laundrie from the side of the road at around 5.30pm MST on August 29, later speaking with police about their encounter.

Speaking with Fox News, Florida resident Norma Jean Jalovec explained that, after watching Baker’s TikTok video, she realized she too had given Laundrie a lift that same day, picking him up at approximately 6.15pm or 6.20pm MST near Pacific Creek Landing, dropping him off at around 20 minutes later.

That day, Jalovec had reportedly decided to attend the 5.00pm Sunday service at the Chapel of the Sacred Heart, a Catholic church located in Grand Teton National Park, roughly 1.2 miles from Jackson Lake Dam.

This is same dam where the first woman, Baker, allegedly dropped off Laundrie after he was ‘kind of in a hurry’ and asked to get out of her Jeep, ABC6 reports.

Laundrie was reportedly seated in the passenger seat of Jalovec’s 4Runner during the ride, and asked her if she was driving to Jackson.

She told him that she wasn’t as her home was in the opposite direction. It was then that Laundrie allegedly requested to be dropped off at the camping area.

Jalovec said, ‘Everything’s legitimate. Everything’s corroborated. I already talked to the FBI,’ saying she didn’t think it was Laundrie she had picked up until after she saw Baker’s TikTok video, saying social media had played a large part in piecing clues together.

An FBI hotline has been set up for anyone who has information on Gabby Petito. Call 1-800-CALLFBI (225-5324).