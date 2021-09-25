unilad
Gabby Petito: Very Large Bounty Put On Brian Laundrie

by : Shola Lee on : 25 Sep 2021 16:58
Bounty.jpgBounty.jpgMoab Police Department / Instagram @gabspetito

Tatiana Boohoff, a Florida lawyer and mum of two, has put a huge bounty on Brian Laundrie as efforts to find him intensify.

Gabby Petito’s death was ruled as a homicide after she was found dead in the area on September 19. The search for her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, continues.

Police are currently searching the Carlton Reserve wilderness area, near North Port, Florida, after Laundrie told his family that he was going on a hike, on Tuesday, September 14.

Gabby Petito and boyfriend Brian Laundrie (Gabby Petito/Instagram)Gabby Petito/Instagram

While Laundrie has not been located, in a recent update, two women have claimed that they had given Laundrie a lift to the campsite where Petito’s body was found.

Boohoff’s bounty adds further pressure to the search for Laundrie, after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Boohoff, an accomplished lawyer with offices in Florida and Seattle, Washington, felt a personal attachment to Petito’s case and felt compelled to get involved.

As a mother of two young children, she told Fox News, ‘I think a missing child is every parent’s worst nightmare.’

The lawyer went on to reveal that she is offering $20,000 ‘t0 the first person to supply information leading directly to the exact whereabouts’ of Laundrie.

Since her appeal, Boohoff has received a number of tips, which she has passed on to the FBI in the hopes of finding Laundrie.

An FBI hotline has been set up for anyone who has information on Gabby Petito. Call 1-800-CALLFBI (225-5324).

