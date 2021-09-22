Gabby Petito: YouTuber’s Family Respond Following Autopsy Results

@gabspetito/Instagram

The family of Gabby Petito have issued a short statement after the release of the 22-year-old’s autopsy results.

An initial autopsy conducted on Tuesday, September 22 formally identified the body discovered by officers searching for Petito days earlier, with the manner of death recorded as homicide.

Following the news, a status was shared on the Facebook page created by Petito’s family to assist with the search for their daughter.

Handout

Sharing a longer official release from the FBI confirming the results, the status read, ‘Our hearts are broken…’.

A second Facebook post shared a piece of artwork of Petito as an angel alongside the hashtag #justiceforgabby.

The family’s lawyer confirmed that they would be making a fuller statement in due course, telling reporters, ‘I want to personally thank the press and news media for giving the Petito and Schmidt family time to grieve. We will be making a statement when Gabby is home.’

Following confirmation that a body matching Petito’s description had been found in Bridger-Teton National Forest, Wyoming on Sunday, September 19, attorney Richard Stafford had asked for ‘decorum and sensitivity’ in order to allow the 22-year-old’s family to grieve.

Stafford also thanked the police authorities who worked to investigate Petito’s disappearance, saying, ‘Your tireless work and determination helped bring Gabby home to her parents, the family and I will be forever grateful.’

Investigators are continuing to search for Petito’s partner, Brian Laundrie, who is a person of interest in the case but has been missing for the past week. The FBI confirmed on Tuesday that it had conducted a court-authourised search of Laundrie’s property after officers were seen leaving the house with boxes and towing away a car.