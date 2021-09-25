unilad
Gabby Petito’s Best Friend Reveals How Brian Laundrie Has Managed To Evade Discovery

by : Shola Lee on : 25 Sep 2021 15:55
Gabby Petito’s best friend, Rose Davis, has opened up about Petito’s relationship with Brian Laundrie.

Davis has expressed her thoughts about Petito and Laundrie’s relationship after Petito’s body was discovered in Wyoming’s Bridger-Teton National Forest on Sunday, September 19.

Petito’s death has since been ruled as a homicide, and a warrant has been issued for Laundrie’s arrest.

Gabby Petito (Gabby Petito/Instagram)
Gabby Petito (Gabby Petito/Instagram)

Laundrie, 23, has not been seen since last week after telling his family he was going to hike alone in the 24,000-acre Carlton Reserve wilderness area, near North Port, Florida.

As the search for Laundrie continues, Davis has revealed that Laundrie has plenty of experience living in the wilderness, and said, ‘If he’s alive, he’s out there, camping out.’ ‘He is out in the wilderness, I promise you,’ she added.

She also explained that Laundrie ‘lived in the Appalachians by himself for months‘, as per People.

‘He does not have friends. He reads books,’ she said, dismissing the idea that he may have been hidden by someone.

Gabby Petito and boyfriend Brian Laundrie (Gabby Petito/Instagram)Gabby Petito/Instagram

Davis also revealed that she had reservations about her friend’s relationship early on, stating that she ‘tried not to judge their relationship, but I knew something was off’.

In an interview with the Daily Mail, Davis also noted Laundrie’s jealousy, saying, ‘Brian took her ID just so she wouldn’t be able to come out with me’.

Petito and Davis met last year on Bumble BFF and quickly became close. The pair went to the beach and filmed TikTok videos.

The search for Laundrie is ongoing in the Carlton Reserve.

An FBI hotline has been set up for anyone who has information on Gabby Petito. Call 1-800-CALLFBI (225-5324).

