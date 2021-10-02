Gabby Petito’s Dad Shares Touching Tribute Of How His Daughter Is ‘Saving Lives’

Joseph Petito/Twitter/Gabby Petito/Instagram

The father of Gabby Petito has taken to social media to praise the positive influence her story has had on others.

Joseph Petito, whose daughter Gabby Petito went missing during a trip with her fiancé and was later tragically found dead, has shared a tribute to her memory on Twitter.

He spoke of how people are sending their own stories to the grieving family and talking about the influence Gabby’s story has had on their own situation, saying that she was ‘already saving lives’.

As figures from the FBI showed that in 2020 there were more than 540,000 missing persons cases in the US and more than 89,000 cases still active by the end of the year, anything that helps a missing person be found can make a world of difference to them and their loved ones.

22-year-old Petito was reported missing by her parents on September 11 after they had not heard from her in 13 days.

She had been travelling across the US with her 23-year-old fiancé, Brian Laundrie, who returned alone to his parents home in North Point, Florida on September 1. He has since disappeared and his family say they have not seen him since September 14.

Human remains that were later confirmed to belong to Petito were found in Teton County, Wyoming.

There is a warrant for the arrest of Laundrie, having been charged with allegedly using two bank accounts that did not belong to him between August 30 and September 1.

The search for Laundrie is ongoing, and CNN reports that the authorities are no closer to finding him as he apparently left his phone and wallet at home..

Bryanna Fox, associate professor of criminology at the University of South Florida and former FBI special agent, told CNN that without his wallet or his phone there is very little digital or forensic evidence to go on, though she said he would only be able to stay hidden if he was ‘absolutely perfect’ at avoiding the authorities.