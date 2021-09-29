Gabby Petito’s Family Call Out The Laundries For Not Helping Search In New Press Conference

ABC7/bizarredesign/Instagram

Gabby Petito’s family have called out Brian Laundrie’s family for not helping in the search for their daughter.

The 22-year-old YouTuber from Long Island was reported missing by her parents on September 11, after her parents had not heard from her in 13 days. She was later found dead in Wyoming’s Bridger-Teton National Park on Sunday, September 19.

Advert 10

Petito’s fiancé, Brian Laundrie, who was accompanying her on the cross-country trip, arrived home alone on September 1. However, he went missing on Tuesday, September 14 and a federal warrant has since been issued for his arrest.

At a press conference in Bohemia, New York, the Petito family’s lawyer have called out the Laundrie family for their ‘silence’ around the case and their lack of support in helping them find their daughter.

Gabby Petito/Instagram

On Tuesday, Richard B. Stafford, the Petito’s family attorney, publicly commented on the Laundrie family’s ‘silence’ after being questioned by a journalist as to Laundrie’s whereabouts and what his family ‘thinks about where he might be’, Law and Crime reported.

Advert 10

‘The Laundries did not help us find Gabby. They sure [are] not going to help us find Brian,’ he said.

In the statement, he then addressed Brian, asking him to ‘turn [himself] in to the FBI or the nearest law enforcement agency’.

Gabby Petito/Instagram

Following Petito’s initial disappearance, the Laundrie family released a brief statement, ‘May Gabby Rest In Peace.’

Advert 10

On Monday, the Laundrie family’s attorney claimed that ‘Chris and Roberta Laundrie do not know where Brian his’.

Steven Bertolino said:

They are concerned about Brian and hope the FBI can locate him. The speculation by the public and some in the press that the parents assisted Brian in leaving the family home or in avoiding arrest on a warrant that was issued after Brian had already been missing for several days is just wrong.

When questioned as to whether Bertolino believed the Laundries over their claims to not know where their son was, he commented that it was ‘for the FBI to investigate’.

Advert 10

Stafford noted that the Petito family have been ‘100% happy’ with how the FBI have handled the case and that they ‘know they will bring justice for Gabby’.

On September 25, the Petito family announced the creation of a missing children’s charity, which they set up in Gabby’s name.

Advert 10

At the conference, Jim Schmidt, who is Gabby’s stepfather, noted how the family hoped that through the ‘tragedy [of] losing Gabby’ that ‘in the future, some good can come out of it’.

He said how the charity was a way of helping other people ‘who may be in a similar situation’.