Gabby Petito’s Family Claim Her Boyfriend Knows Her Whereabouts As His Sister Breaks Silence
The family of missing YouTuber Gabby Petito has penned an open letter to the parents of her boyfriend Brian Laundrie asking them to stop protecting their son, as his sister speaks out about the disappearance.
In the letter, which was released by lawyers for the family, Petito’s parents and step-parents write to Laundrie’s parents to tell them, ‘We believe you know the location where Brian left Gabby,’ and begging for their help to help find her.
The letter reads:
We understand you are going through a difficult time and your desire to protect your son is strong. We are asking you to put yourselves in our shoes. We haven’t been able to sleep or eat and our lives are falling apart.
We believe you know the location where Brian left Gabby. We beg you to tell us. As a parent how could you let us go through this pain and not help us? As a parent how could you put Gabby’s younger brothers and sisters through this?
Petito’s parents go on to reiterate their belief that Laundrie’s parents have information about their daughter’s whereabouts that they’re not revealing, while also confirming that the couple were recently engaged and had been living with his family.
Per The Independent, in a statement after reading the letter, a lawyer for Petito’s family told reporters ‘they’re at the point that their desperation is turning to anger’, and adding that ‘they know that the Laundries know where their daughter is. That’s infuriating’.
The news comes as Laundrie’s sister Cassie become the first member of his family to speak publicly about the investigation, telling ABC in an interview that they ‘obviously want Gabby to be found safe’.
In a preview of an interview set to air on Good Morning America later today, September 17, Cassie Laundrie added that Petito was like a sister to her, saying, ‘all I want is for her to come home safe and sound and this to be just a big misunderstanding.’
Yesterday, the Moab City Police Department released bodycam footage of Petito and Laundrie from August 12, with officers following up a 911 call reporting a domestic incident between the two.
Law enforcement are asking for anyone with information on Gabby Petito’s whereabouts to contact an FBI tipline on at 1-800-CALLFBI (225-5324)
