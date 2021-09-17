Gabby Petito’s Family Claim Her Boyfriend Knows Her Whereabouts As His Sister Breaks Silence

We understand you are going through a difficult time and your desire to protect your son is strong. We are asking you to put yourselves in our shoes. We haven’t been able to sleep or eat and our lives are falling apart.

We believe you know the location where Brian left Gabby. We beg you to tell us. As a parent how could you let us go through this pain and not help us? As a parent how could you put Gabby’s younger brothers and sisters through this?