Gabby Petito’s Family Get Matching Tattoos That She Designed

Gabby Petito’s family have got matching tattoos that she designed prior to her death.

The 22-year-old from Long Island was found dead in a remote part of Wyoming’s Bridger-Teton National Park on Sunday, September 19, just over a week after she was reported missing.

Amid the search for her fiancé Brian Laundrie, who she was with on a cross-country trip before her disappearance, her family have revealed their tattoos that Petito designed for them.

Her family members got the tattoos last night, September 27, reading ‘Let It Be’ and ‘Believe’. They didn’t discuss the manhunt for Laundrie, but asked people to remain positive while the FBI and police carry out their investigations. ‘We need positive stuff to come from the tragedy that happened,’ her father Joe Petito said at a press conference.

Jim Schmidt, her step-father, also said, ‘She’s with us. The signs are there. You just have to look for them.’

Joe Petito also thanked people on social media for their contributions to finding his daughter. ‘Social media has been amazing and very influential… and this same sense of hyper-awareness should be the same for everyone. It’s not just Gabby who deserves that,’ he said.

Laundrie’s location is still uncertain at the time of writing. The Petito family’s attorney Richard Stafford said the Laundrie family ‘did not help find Gabby so they will not help find Brian’.

Stafford also said the Petito family is ‘100% happy’ with the FBI’s efforts thus far, even with Laundrie not being named as a suspect. He’s still a key person of interest in the case.

‘Chris and Roberta Laundrie do not know where Brian is. They are concerned about Brian and hope the FBI can locate him. The speculation by the public and some in the press that the parents assisted Brian in leaving the family home or in avoiding arrest on a warrant that was issued after Brian had already been missing for several days is just wrong,’ their attorney Steven Bertolino said.