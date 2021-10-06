Gabby Petito’s Family Lawyer Makes New Brian Laundrie Credit Card Claim

@gabspetito/Instagram/Nomadic Statik/YouTube

Following a federal warrant for his arrest, Gabby Petito’s family lawyer has raised a new allegation against Brian Laundrie.

Laundrie, 23, was reported missing on September 17, days after his parents last saw him after returning home alone from a cross-country trip with his fiancé Petito, 22. Reports say he left without his phone and wallet, and a manhunt has ensued for weeks since.

On September 22, the US District Court of Wyoming issued a federal arrest warrant for Laundrie. Petito’s death was ruled a homicide by a medical examiner; the warrant for Laundrie’s arrest came after he was indicted by a grand jury for ‘use of unauthorised devices’.

The latest claim from the Petito family’s attorney Richard B. Stafford appears to stem from the warrant, accusing Laundrie of using Petito’s credit card so he could get home to Florida. Laundrie is also believed to have hitchhiked part of the journey.

Petito’s parents and Stafford appeared on Dr. Phil earlier this week to discuss the investigation, alleging the card connected to Laundrie’s warrant belonged to their daughter.

‘I’m sure the FBI has a lot more evidence than we have. You could look at his state of mind by his actions. He ran. He stole her credit card. He used her credit card to get home and then ran from the police. That’s going to show what he was thinking,’ Stafford said.

‘I don’t know what story he’s going to try to tell, but it’s not going to make any sense when you put it together with his actions from that moment forward – that he’s running, that he’s hiding, that he’s trying to deceive everybody around him.’

The indictment alleges Laundrie ‘knowingly and with intent to defraud, used one or more unauthorised access devices’, namely a Capitol One Bank debit card and a personal identification number for Capitol One Bank accounts, ‘and by such conduct obtained things of value aggregating to $1,000 or more’, Fox News reports.

‘While this arrest warrant allows law enforcement to arrest Mr. Laundrie, the FBI and our partners across the country continue to investigate the facts and circumstances of Ms. Petito’s homicide,’ FBI Special Agent in Charge Michael Schneider said in a statement.