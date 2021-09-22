Gabby Petito’s Family Threaten Legal Action And Demand Brian Laundrie’s Lawyer Remove Photos

The Petito and Schmidt family are demanding that you remove Gabby Petito’s picture from your Yelp page… The family tried to remove their daughter’s picture from your page and were informed that only the business owner can add or remove pictures.

Furthermore, the Petito and Schmidt family demand that you cease and desist posting pictures of Gabby Petito to any and all of your social media pages, web pages or advertisements in an effort to gain business.