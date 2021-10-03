Gabby Petito’s Mother Breaks Silence And Calls For Brian Laundrie To Turn Himself In
The mother of Gabby Petito has called for Brian Laundrie turn himself over to the authorities.
Petito’s mother, Nichole Schmidt, has taken to Twitter to call for her daughter’s fiancé to surrender himself to the police after more than two weeks of searching for him.
23-year-old Brian Laundrie is the subject of a manhunt after the disappearance and death of 22-year-old Petito. His parents says they have not seen him since September 14. He was reported missing on September 17, with his family saying he left his phone and wallet behind.
Schmidt posted on Twitter to say ‘Mama bear is getting angry! Turn yourself in!’
The Petito family attorney, Richard Stafford, criticised Laundries parents for not cooperating with the search for their son, MailOnline reports.
At a recent press conference, he said:
The Laundries did not help us find Gabby. They sure aren’t going to help us find Brian.
For Brian, we’re asking you to turn yourself in to the FBI or the nearest law enforcement organisation.
A statement issued by the Laundries said they had not helped their son escape the authorities and spoke of their ‘concern’ for him.
An attorney for the Laundrie family told People that Brian’s parents believe he is still in Florida and are ‘hopeful he is found alive’.
Laundrie is also wanted by the FBI on allegations of unauthorised use of a debit card as investigators believe he withdrew money from accounts that weren’t his own during the time of Petito’s disappearance.
