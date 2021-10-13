Gabby Petito’s Mother Calls Laundrie Family’s Words ‘Garbage’ After Coroner’s Slip Up Admission

Brian Laundrie/Instagram/CBS

Gabby Petito’s mother, Nicole Schmidt, has slammed the latest comments made by Brian Laundrie’s family lawyer about as ‘garbage’.

Schmidt’s comments come after a Wyoming coroner confirmed this week that 22-year-old Petito died as a result of strangulation, after which her body was left in the wilderness for up to four weeks.

Petito’s family reported her missing on September 11 after her fiancé, Laundrie, returned home from their travelling trip without her. He set out for a hike a few days later, according to his family, and has not been seen since.

Moab Police Department

In response to the coroner’s report, Bertolino issued a statement to say that while Laundrie is ‘currently charged with the unauthorized use of a debit card belonging to Gabby’, the 23-year-old is ‘only considered a person of interest in relation to Gabby Petito’s demise’.

Bertolino also described Petito’s death as a ‘tragedy’, and stressed that he would ‘address the fraud charge pending against him’ when he is located.

As per ABC 7 News, Schmidt responded to the statement saying, ‘His words are garbage. Keep talking.’

Meanwhile, former NYPD Chief of Detectives Bob Boyce told ABC Laundrie is the ‘only focus of the investigation’.

He commented, ‘You can call him anything you want, but he is the main person right now. There’s a lot of circumstantial evidence. And if you collect a lot, it’s compelling evidence and that’s what we’re seeing right now.’

The search for Laundrie is ongoing, with law enforcement reportedly wanting his father, Chris Laundrie, to direct them to a spot in a Florida nature reserve where he claims Laundrie may be hiding. The family originally told police they last saw Laundrie on September 14, but later changed their statement to say he was last seen on September 13.

In response to the changing timeline, Bertolino said, ‘The Laundries were basing the date Brian left on their recollection of certain events. Upon further communication with the FBI and confirmation of the Mustang being at the Laundrie residence on Wednesday, September 15, we now believe the day Brian left to hike in the preserve was Monday, September 13.’

Though the coroner would not be drawn into revealing whether his findings supported the theory that Laundrie was the killer, they later described Petito as a victim of ‘domestic violence’.

Petito’s death was ruled a homicide during an initial report released last month, though the cause of death remained pending until the final autopsy results were released yesterday, October 12.

The findings came off the back of analysis by a forensic anthropologist, a full-body catscan, and analysis of samples given to a forensic entomologist.