Gabriel Salazar: 19-Year-Old TikTok Star’s Cause Of Death Released

@gabenotbabee/Instagram/@gabenotbabe/TikTok

The cause of 19-year-old TikTok star Gabriel Salazar’s death has been released.

Salazar, who posted on the platform under the username @GabeNotBabe, had over 1.4 million followers.

Advert 10

Since the news of his death arose on September 27, after fans and friends took to his most recent video to leave tributes, Texas authorities have confirmed his death and what caused it.

The incident took place on Sunday, September 26, and was detailed in a Facebook post by the Zavala County Sheriff’s Office (ZCSO), which is located outside of San Antonio.

According to the report, Salazar died as a result of a car crash following a police chase.

Advert 10

A Crystal City Police Department officer conducted a traffic stop at around 1.20am of a white Chevrolet Camaro, a ZCSO deputy officer overheard. An ‘active pursuit’ then took place between the CCPD cop and the vehicle.

The post then detailed how the county deputy ‘assisted with deploying a tire deflation device but was unsuccessful’.

Salazar had been driving north on US 83 when his vehicle went off the road, before he over-corrected and the vehicle ended up going into a ditch over the other side of the highway, according to investigators, People reports.

Advert 10

The vehicle then hit some trees, before rolling over and setting fire. Salazar, along with three Mexican nationals, were all pronounced dead, Metro reported.

The three Mexican nationals were identified by authorities as being Jose Luis Jimenez-Mora, aged 41, Jose Molina-Lara, aged 23 and Sergio Espinoza-Flores, aged 36.

The Texas Department of Public Safety is continuing to investigate the fatal crash as it’s currently unclear what the cause of the first traffic stop was about.

Advert 10

Friends and fans of the star have taken to his TikTok page to express their condolences at his passing. His friend Ricky Flores wrote on Instagram: ‘Rest easy brother. Words can’t even explain how I feel right now. Man, I would do anything to get you back right now bro.’

A GoFundMe page has been started by Salazar’s other friend, Chris Vazquez, to help cover his funeral costs, with his family unable to afford them. As of today, Friday, October 1, it has so far raised $38,250 of its $25,000 goal.