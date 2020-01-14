Gambling Using Credit Cards Banned In UK From April This Year

Credit card gambling can lead to significant financial harm. The ban that we have announced today should minimise the risks of harm to consumers from gambling with money they do not have. We also know that there are examples of consumers who have accumulated tens of thousands of pounds of debt through gambling because of credit card availability.

There is also evidence that the fees charged by credit cards can exacerbate the situation because the consumer can try to chase losses to a greater extent. We realise that this change will inconvenience those consumers who use credit cards responsibly, but we are satisfied that reducing the risk of harm to other consumers means that action must be taken.