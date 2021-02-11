Game Of Thrones Actor Alleges Marilyn Manson Physically And Psychologically Abused Her

PA Images/HBO

Esmé Bianco, the actor best known for her role as Ros in Game of Thrones, has accused Marilyn Manson of emotional and physical abuse.

Bianco, who dated Manson in 2011, is the latest woman to make allegations against the singer after Evan Rachel Wood named him as her abuser this month.

Advert 10

In a new interview, Bianco said her relationship with Manson, real name Brian Warner, has left her with PTSD and physical scars.

PA Images

Bianco likened his treatment of her to her Game of Thrones character, who works in a brothel and is abused, sometimes in front of an audience.

She alleges that Warner’s entourage and industry executives knew about his behaviour and merely dismissed it as part of his stage persona.

Advert 10

‘He’s told the world time and time again, ‘This is who I am’. He hid in plain sight,’ she said in a recent interview with The Cut.

Prior to their relationship Bianco worked with Warner for the music video of I Want to Kill You Like They Do in the Movies. While visiting him to shoot the video, she said Manson became violent. She alleges he tied her with cables to a prayer kneeler, lashed her with a ship and used a similar ‘torture device’ that Wood said Warne used on her.

PA

During their relationship, she said he would inflict permanent scars on her body, including the time he cut her torso with a knife.

Advert 10

‘I just remember laying there, and I didn’t fight it. It was kind of this final-straw moment where I had lost all sense of hope and safety,’ Bianco said.

‘I think I would have made excuses for him. I was in survival mode at that point, and my brain had taught me to be small and agreeable,’ she added.

Bianco said she finally left Warner one day while he was asleep.

PA Images

Advert 10

‘I basically felt like a prisoner. I came and went at his pleasure. Who I spoke to was completely controlled by him. I called my family hiding in the closet,’ she said.

Explaining the extent of emotional and physical abuse, Bianco said she recently found a text message she had sent Warner about her cuts and bruises, which said, ‘Every time I move they hurt so good thinking of you’.

‘Now, when I think about that, I’m so ashamed. I was desperately trying to please him and to keep myself out of trouble,’ she said.

Since the allegations against him, Warner’s record label, Loma Vista Recordings and his talent agency, CAA have both dropped him.

Advert 10

Warner has denied the allegations, writing that the claims about him are ‘horrible distortions of reality’. ‘My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners,’ he said.