Game of Thrones Actor Hafthor Bjornsson Breaks World Deadlift Record

I knew I was in great shape, and when you’re trying to train yourself for something big like that, it’s very difficult on the body. So I thought of just hosting a show. If we could stream it live, people would love that, they could be excited for something.

When things get a lot of attention, there’s always going to be some negativity. People are saying that this needs to be done in a competition – I wish I could do it in a competition, but I can’t control this situation, so I’m trying to do the best I can.