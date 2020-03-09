Game Of Thrones Actor Max Von Sydow Dies Aged 90

Game of Thrones PA/HBO

The actor Max von Sydow has died at the age of 90.

Best known for his roles in The Exorcist and Game of Thrones, von Sydow had appeared in over 100 films and TV series throughout his life.

His family have announced the sad news ‘with a broken heart and infinite sadness’. von Sydow reportedly died on Sunday, March 8.

Max Von Sydow PA

The news of his death was confirmed by his wife, the film producer Catherine von Sydow, who von Sydow married in 1997.

Speaking with Paris Match, she said:

It is with a broken heart and with infinite sadness that we have the extreme pain of announcing the departure of Max von Sydow on March 8, 2020.

von Sydow’s film credits span over six decades, including roles in various iconic films such as Minority Report, Shutter Island and The Exorcist, where he played the doomed Father Lankester Merrin.

One of the most memorable roles of his career was in The Seventh Seal (1957), which included an eerie scene where he played a game of chess against Death itself.

The veteran actor continued working in later life; voicing a character in The Simpsons in 2014 and playing the mysterious Three Eyed Raven in Game of Thrones in 2016. He also played Lor San Tekka in Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015).

Born in Lund, Sweden in 1929, to a folklore professor father and teacher mother, von Sydow began his career through collaborations with renowned director Ingmar Bergman, with whom he worked with on 11 movies.

This included revered cinematic classics such as Wild Strawberries, and The Virgin Spring.

von Sydow went on to become one of very few actors to receive an Oscar nomination for a role in a foreign language film, for his portrayal of Lassefar ‘Lasse’ Karlsson Pelle the Conqueror (1987).

Our thoughts are with the family of Max von Sydow at this difficult time.