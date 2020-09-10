Game Of Thrones Actress Dame Diana Rigg Dies Aged 82
Games of Thrones actress Dame Diana Rigg, has died at the age of 82.
Dame Diana was well-known for playing Lady Olenna Tyrell in Game of Thrones from 2013 to 2017, and is remembered as being one of the most iconic and beloved characters on the show.
Born on July 20, 1938, in Doncaster, Yorkshire, Dame Diana rose to fame during the 1960s for her portrayal of Emma Peel in the TV series The Avengers, and became well known for her distinctive husky voice.
She had a number of brilliant roles throughout her lengthy acting career, and also starred in starred in James Bond movie On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (1969), portraying Countess Tracy di Vicenzo.
She is known to be the only Bond girl so far to have married the womanising 007, although her character died shortly after the wedding ceremony.
As well as her career in TV and film, Dame Diana was also well regarded for her roles in theatre productions, playing a number of roles with the Royal Shakespeare Company.
She won various awards throughout her career, including a BAFTA TV Award for Best Actress in British drama Mother Love (1990).
Dame Diana was made a Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire (DBE) by Queen Elizabeth II in 1994, on account of her significant contributions to theatre and film.
She enjoyed enormous success in later life as Lady Olenna, a sharp tongued, devious but always likeable character, who delivered one of the most memorable lines in the entire series: ‘Tell Cersei. I want her to know it was me’.
Speaking about her enjoyment of playing bad characters during a 2019 BBC News interview, Dame Diana reflected:
I love playing bad [characters], They are so much more interesting than good.
There are some actors who don’t like to play bad; they like to be liked. I love to be disliked. Olenna had the best lines, they were very kind with their scripts.
Our thoughts are with the family of Dame Diana Rigg at this difficult time.
