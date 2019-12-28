Game Of Thrones Body Double For Theon, Andrew Dunbar, Dies On Christmas Eve

HBO/Helen Sloan/Facebook

Game of Thrones actor Andrew Dunbar, who worked as a body double for Theon Greyjoy, has died.

Andrew passed suddenly away at his home in East Belfast on Christmas Eve, though the official cause of death has not yet been announced.

He was a popular extra on Game of Thrones and also appeared on a number of other hit television shows, including Line Of Duty and Derry Girls.

As well as working as a body double for Theon Greyjoy, played by Alfie Allen, Andrew appeared as a Northern Ally on John Snow’s side of the Battle of the Bastards in the hit HBO show.

Andrew, from Portrush, Northern Ireland, is described as the dearly loved son of Edna and the late Roy, loving brother of David and Alan and a much loved brother-in-law, uncle, nephew and cousin.

Tributes have been pouring in for Andrew from friends and colleagues, with actor and friend Andy McClay describing him as ‘special’.

Speaking to Belfast Live, McClay said:

Everyone always wanted Andrew. There was just something about him that was special. People always felt good around him, happy, excited for the day’s work and there was always a lot of fun when he was around. I’d say most of us felt the same when we came on set, we wanted Andrew to be there, we’d search him out. He was like a gel that kept us all together. A lot of people plan to travel to attend his funeral; actors, directors, make-up and many, many more. Everyone who met Andrew loved him.

Katrina Doran, who worked as a make-up artist on Game of Thrones, frequently ran into Andrew on TV shoots.

She explained:

I first met Andrew when we were filming the epic Battle of the Bastards at Saintfield for season six – he was a Northern Ally on John Snow’s side of the battle. Always with a big smile and was super professional and polite. He was an extra on nearly every job I’ve worked on – season six, seven and eight on GOT, The Frankenstein Chronicles 2 and on Krypton series 2, so over the years the makeup team got to know him really well. He was one my favourite extras to get in the chair as we had some serious philosophical debates as well as just daft conversations that ended in fits of laughter. He was a real gem. To say we will all miss him is an understatement.

Saddened to hear that our #ExtraFamily and #GoT Family lost one of our shining lights on Christmas Eve. So many deserving, heartfelt tributes have been paid to him. Thoughts are with his loved ones at this difficult time. RIP #AndrewDunbar https://t.co/ct396Z4ZYR — Karen Marshall (@kfmarshall75) December 27, 2019

Andrew’s funeral is set to take place in his home town of Portrush on Monday, December 30.

Rest in peace.

