GameStop Stock Surge Subreddit Pens Warning Letter To Wall Street Hedge Funds

A Reddit user has penned a scathing open letter to Wall Street hedge funds amid GameSpot’s stock surge.

The US gaming retailer’s market value has been soaring in recent weeks thanks to a coordinated effort from members of the wallstreetbets subreddit forum, aiming to force massive losses upon financiers who’ve shorted the company’s stock.

Triggering a ‘short squeeze’ has seen the company’s share price skyrocket, even attracting the attention of the White House and worldwide regulators as short sellers lose millions. Its impact on the market is ongoing, and now a member of the group has written a powerful open letter to the hedge funds.

The letter was posted by user Ssauronn, recounting their time around the 2008 financial crisis and the long-lasting effects it had on their life and those around them.

The user wrote, ‘I vividly remember the enormous repercussions that the reckless actions by those on Wall Street had in my personal life, and the lives of those close to me. I was fortunate – my parents were prudent and a little paranoid, and they had some food storage saved up… those close to me, my friends and extended family, were not nearly as fortunate.’

They continued, ‘To Melvin Capital: you stand for everything that I hated during that time. You’re a firm who makes money off of exploiting a company and manipulating markets and media to your advantage. Your continued existence is a sharp reminder that the ones in charge of so much hardship during the ’08 crisis were not punished.’

Melvin Capital has taken a major hit as a result of the GameStop spike, having to rely on a $3 billion injection from its backers in order to prevent insolvency.

The user added, ‘I bought shares a few days ago. I dumped my savings into GME, paid my rent for this month with my credit card, and dumped my rent money into more GME (which for the people here at WSB, I would not recommend). And I’m holding.’

They wrote, ‘This is personal for me, and millions of others. You can drop the price of GME after hours $120, I’m not going anywhere. You can pay for thousands of Reddit bots, I’m holding. You can get every mainstream media outlet to demonise us, I don’t care. I’m making this as painful as I can for you.’

The letter also hones in on ‘boomers and/or people close to that age’, urging, ‘We’re not enemies, we’re on the same side. Stop listening to the media that’s making us out to be market destroyers, and start rooting for us, because we have a once in a lifetime opportunity to punish the sort of people who caused so much pain and stress a decade ago, and we’re taking that opportunity.’

If you’re looking to understand what’s going on between Reddit and Wall Street, we’ve put a handy explainer together.

