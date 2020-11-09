Garden Centre Where Trump Team Held Press Conference Now Selling Branded Merch

PA Images

In one of the weirdest stories of the year, you may recall Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, holding a press conference between a crematorium and a sex shop, outside a random garden centre.

Well, it now seems like the small company is trying to cash in on the election story that SNL writers were kicking themselves for not writing by releasing a range of merchandise.

Four Seasons Total Landscaping, the family business that featured as the backdrop for Giuliani to make a series of unfounded claims that the 2020 US election was rigged, shot to online fame when Trump himself announced on Twitter that said a presser would be held at the odd location.

Now, after the mocking press coverage both it and the Trump campaign received, the business has done what everyone would when subject to the world’s attention: make some money.

They shared a link to a dedicated shop, via their Twitter feed, where ‘fans’ could buy branded apparel, such as stickers, hoodies, and T-shirts.

The company also tweeted out a statement, following the president’s lawyer’s planned conference, after Trump, a group of Republican loyalists, and his base were willing to accept the result of the US election.

They described the place as a ‘family-owned small business run by life long Philadelphians’ and say how ‘honored’ they were to be hosting such a massive event in front of their shop.

When Trump first tweeted about the presser to take place at the Four Seasons in Philadelphia, many assumed it was another gaff, intended to be staged at one of the well known hotels. But upon further inspection it appeared the only Four Seasons at this location was a gardening centre.

The Trump administration was further ridiculed for messing up the event after they went ahead with it, in a particularly sorry-looking car park, across the road from a sex shop.

Four Seasons Total Landscaping

With Joe Biden announced by most news outlets to have won the race for the presidency just moments before, it means the former vice president to Barack Obama (44th) will now become the 46th.

As news broke of Biden win breaking with Guiliani being informed by press mid-speech, many reporters began to leave to cover the bigger story.