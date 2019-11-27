TV Chef Gary Rhodes Dies Suddenly Aged 59

PA Images

Celebrity chef Gary Rhodes died suddenly at the age of 59 last night, according to reports.

The MasterChef star, who became known for his gelled spiky hair, is believed to have died in Dubai.

His heartbroken family said in a statement:

The Rhodes family are deeply saddened to announce the passing of beloved husband, father and brother, Gary Rhodes OBE. Gary passed away last evening at the age of 59, with his beloved wife Jennie by his side. The family would like to thank everyone for their support and ask for privacy during this time.

Rest in peace.

