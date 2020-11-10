Gay Conversion Therapy To Be Banned In Victoria, Australia

I lost a lot more than my job. I lost my financial stability. I lost most of my community at the time and I lost a fair bit of my relationship with my family. But that has since been regained.

That started, I would say, a two or three-year full-scale breakdown for me. I actually went into substance abuse and I really suffered at the hand of that. I was never able to hold down a job after that.

I lost my dad a couple of years before I had this job. It was a fairly traumatic thing for me and it was suggested by quite a few people that was the reason for my sexuality or gender identity.