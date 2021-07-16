unilad
Advert

GB News Attracts Zero Views Following Audience Boycott

by : Cameron Frew on : 16 Jul 2021 08:00
GB News Attracts Zero Views Following BoycottGB News

GB News has been around for just over a month, and it’s already managed to drop to zero viewers. 

The right-wing news channel, envisioned as the UK’s answer to Fox News, has been marred with controversy since its launch on June 13, whether it’s auto-cue mishaps being rinsed on Twitter, Lady C defending Prince Andrew and the technicalities around paedophilia, or most recently, a presenter taking the knee.

Advert

On Tuesday, July 13, Guto Harri decided to take the knee after discussing the racism faced by England players after the Euros final. The channel’s staunchest viewers were not pleased, accusing it of being in support of ‘wokeism’ and Black Lives Matter.

Loading…

The next day, a boycott sparked by Harri’s actions saw some of the channel’s broadcasts receive absolutely no viewers, according to figures from the Barb rating agency, The Guardian reports.

While GB News attracted strong numbers from the off, with people across the political spectrum watching either out of interest or morbid curiosity, ratings have dropped dramatically. Despite floundering viewership in the immediate fallout of Harri’s gesture, numbers picked up from zero to 47,000 during Dan Wootton’s late night segment.

Advert

Initially, GB News seemed to defend Harri from the ‘woke’ complaints, writing that it ‘stands four square against racism in all its forms. We do not have a company line on taking the knee. Some of our guests have been in favour, some against. All are anti-racist. We have editorial standards that all GB News journalists uphold.’

However, within the same minute, the channel tweeted: ‘On Tuesday a contributing presenter took the knee live on air and this was an unacceptable breach of our standards.’ It added: ‘We let both sides of the argument down by oversimplifying a very complex issue.

Andrew Neil, who appeared confident upon the channel’s launch, has already taken leave after a ‘rocky start’ but plans to return ‘before the summer is out’.

Advert

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Demi Lovato Praised For ‘Powerful’ Response To Being Misgendered
Celebrity

Demi Lovato Praised For ‘Powerful’ Response To Being Misgendered

London Library Apologises After Man Dressed As ‘Rainbow Dildo Butt Monkey’ Appears At Kids’ Event
News

London Library Apologises After Man Dressed As ‘Rainbow Dildo Butt Monkey’ Appears At Kids’ Event

Texas Offers $10,000 Rewards To People Who Turn In Women Seeking Abortions
News

Texas Offers $10,000 Rewards To People Who Turn In Women Seeking Abortions

Woman Labelled ‘Victoria’s Secret Karen’ After Video Of Her Public Meltdown Goes Viral
Life

Woman Labelled ‘Victoria’s Secret Karen’ After Video Of Her Public Meltdown Goes Viral

Cameron Frew

Entertainment Editor at UNILAD. 2001: A Space Odyssey is the best film ever made, and Warrior is better than Rocky. That's all you need to know.

Topics: News, no-article-matching, Now, Racism, UK

Credits

The Guardian

  1. The Guardian

    GB News shows attracted zero viewers after boycott over taking the knee

 