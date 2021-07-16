GB News Attracts Zero Views Following Audience Boycott

GB News

GB News has been around for just over a month, and it’s already managed to drop to zero viewers.

The right-wing news channel, envisioned as the UK’s answer to Fox News, has been marred with controversy since its launch on June 13, whether it’s auto-cue mishaps being rinsed on Twitter, Lady C defending Prince Andrew and the technicalities around paedophilia, or most recently, a presenter taking the knee.

The next day, a boycott sparked by Harri’s actions saw some of the channel’s broadcasts receive absolutely no viewers, according to figures from the Barb rating agency, The Guardian reports.

While GB News attracted strong numbers from the off, with people across the political spectrum watching either out of interest or morbid curiosity, ratings have dropped dramatically. Despite floundering viewership in the immediate fallout of Harri’s gesture, numbers picked up from zero to 47,000 during Dan Wootton’s late night segment.

Initially, GB News seemed to defend Harri from the ‘woke’ complaints, writing that it ‘stands four square against racism in all its forms. We do not have a company line on taking the knee. Some of our guests have been in favour, some against. All are anti-racist. We have editorial standards that all GB News journalists uphold.’

However, within the same minute, the channel tweeted: ‘On Tuesday a contributing presenter took the knee live on air and this was an unacceptable breach of our standards.’ It added: ‘We let both sides of the argument down by oversimplifying a very complex issue.

Andrew Neil, who appeared confident upon the channel’s launch, has already taken leave after a ‘rocky start’ but plans to return ‘before the summer is out’.

