GB News Presenter Met With Vicious Backlash After Taking Knee During Broadcast

A GB News presenter has been accused of ‘wokeism’ after taking the knee in support of England players during a live broadcast.

Viewers of the newly-launched conservative news channel became irate after presenter Guto Harri unexpectedly gave his support to the anti-racism gesture during a debate over the response to online hate aimed at Black England players in the wake of the Euro 2020 final.

Harri began by saying he’d initially been a sceptic of the decision to take the knee before football matches, but revealed that he’d had a change of heart after seeing the level of abuse aimed at young players like Marcus Rashford and Bukayo Saka.

‘I may have underestimated how close to the surface the racism still was,’ he said, before adding, ‘I think we should all take the knee, why not take the knee now, and say it’s a gesture, but it’s an important gesture.’

Much to the surprise of his co-host, Harri proceeded to take the knee in the studio before continuing his speech, saying, ‘For them to do that as footballers on the field makes sense, because they’re saying it’s just not right. Racism has no place in football, and no place in modern Britain.’

While Harri’s stance was praised by those who support taking the knee, other viewers had a very different reaction, with some even pledging to boycott the channel.

‘That’s it I’m finished watching this crap,’ one person tweeted, while another wrote, ‘I thought your channel was against wokeism. I was wrong.’

Another viewer proclaimed, ‘Time to boycott @GBNEWS sadly because some Marxist presenter [email protected]_Harri takes the knee live!’

Others have pointed out that Harri’s stance appears to be the first time a presenter has taken the knee live on British television, with many calling it ‘ironic’ that the event happened on GB News.

The surprise turn of events was spurred by a discussion about politics and football, after England defender Tyrone Mings directly accused Home Secretary Priti Patel of ‘stoking the fire’ of racism.

While some GB News presenters have condemned the racism faced by England players in the past few days, other have been more critical, calling on them to ‘stay out of politics’. Harri later asked his co-host Mercy Muroki to join him in taking the knee, but she refused.