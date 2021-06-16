GB News Presenters Fall Victim To The Oldest Prank In The Book

GB News/Disney

GB News presenters have been hilariously trolled while reading out messages from the channel’s viewers.

The new British news channel was only launched on Sunday, June 13, and its presenters have already fallen victim to one of the oldest tricks in the book.

During call-ins on the ‘right-leaning’ channel, someone supposedly named Mike Oxlong weighed in on the discussion of children’s diets.

Unphased by the man’s undeniably comical name, presenter Alexandra Phillips read out Mr Oxlong’s email, in which he said, ‘It’s absolutely the responsibility of parents to ensure their children have a healthy diet.’

Check it out:

In a separate segment, another presenter, Michelle Dewberry, received a message from Mike Hunt. I wonder if Iona Cooper would like to share their comments too?

People have since pointed out the amusing pranks on social media and joked that GB News isn’t going too swimmingly since its debut at the weekend.

One person wrote, ‘It’s a technological car crash. Either there’s a real Mike Hunt out there, or someone was having a laugh.’

Another said, ‘GB news is having a Stella first week… Mike Hunt and Mike Oxlong finally able to get there points across is the humanitarian good news story we all needed [sic].’

Someone else wrote, ‘All going splendidly at Andrew Neil’s joke far-right TV station. Following on from Michelle Dewberry falling for the classic “Mike Hunt” prank call, here’s former Brexit Party MEP Alexandra Phillips live on air, reading out a message from one Mike Oxlong.’

A third person joked, ‘Both Mike Hunt and Mike Oxlong have been namechecked on GBNews. Hugh Janus and Amanda Hugankiss waiting in the wings.’

Others pointed out this is the oldest trick in the book and experienced journalists should have noticed the names.

A Twitter user said, ‘Mike Hunt and Mike Oxlong. They have presenters who fall for two of the oldest, most obvious elephant traps in broadcasting,’ while another wrote, ‘When I was a trainee producer at Sky News, almost the first thing I was taught was never to put anyone called Mike Hunt on air.’

A third person tweeted, ‘GB News falling for the old Mike Hunt gag so early in the game.’

This isn’t the only heat GB News has faced since launching on Sunday. Some expressed disappointment that IKEA had been advertised on the channel, causing the chain to respond saying that it ‘hadn’t knowingly advertised’ on the channel.

Piers Morgan later chimed in, calling those at IKEA ‘pathetic virtue-signalling twerps’ and threatened to boycott the store.