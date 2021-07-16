GB News Pulls Presenter Off Air After He Takes The Knee And Sparks Boycott

GB News/Chartwell Speakers

A GB News presenter has been pulled off the air after taking the knee and causing backlash that resulted in the channel’s viewership dropping to zero.

The right-wing channel may have attracted vaster numbers upon launch, as people across the political spectrum tuned into the calamitous introduction of the UK’s very own version of Fox News. However, as the novelty of auto-correct mishaps, prank calls and outrageous interviews has worn off, it’s struggling to elevate its voice.

Earlier this week, during a discussion of the racist abuse targeted at England players, Guto Harri took the knee in solidarity. Viewers at home, infuriated by an anti-racism gesture, tried to ‘cancel’ him while the channel made a confusing stand against his actions.

Sources at the station say he’s been taken off the air definitely following the controversy, The Guardian reports, with the channel clearly averse to all accusations of going ‘woke’ – despite the fact it was set up out of the typical conservative complaint of feeling like they’re ‘silenced’ and ‘censored’.

‘GB News is becoming an absurd parody of what it proclaimed to be – not defending free speech and combatting cancel culture but replicating it on the far right. Nasty,’ one friend of Harri told the publication. ‘It’s ridiculous to say he’s breached editorial standards and almost certainly defamatory. In reality it wasn’t a breach of editorial code but ‘sacked for offending the lynch mob’,’ they added.

Amid the controversy of Harri taking the knee, the station wrote that it ‘stands four square against racism in all its forms. We do not have a company line on taking the knee. Some of our guests have been in favour, some against. All are anti-racist. We have editorial standards that all GB News journalists uphold.’

‘On Tuesday a contributing presenter took the knee live on air and this was an unacceptable breach of our standards,’ it then added, completely contradicting the lack of a ‘company line’ and rankling both its critics and fans.