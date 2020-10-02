Geneva Set To Introduce Minimum Wage Of £3,500 A Month Pixabay

As countries all over the world try to come up with fresh ways to combat the economic fallout of the ongoing pandemic, Geneva has devised a plan.

The Swiss city, which has suffered from a huge hit to tourism as a result of coronavirus, is set to introduce a new minimum monthly wage of almost £3,500, making it the highest minimum wage in the world.

Advert

Local unions and leftwing parties in the Geneva proposed the new minimum wage, which was passed by the city’s 500,000 voters in a referendum that saw 58% of people in favour. The same proposal was rejected in 2014 and 2011.

Geneva Set To Introduce Minimum Wage Of £3,500 A Month Pixabay

The shift in public opinion seemed to come following the financial crisis caused by the pandemic, which saw mile-long queues formed for food banks.

It’s thought that around 30,000 low paid workers will benefit from the new wage law, which will see the new hourly rate set at just under £19.50, almost twice as high as neighbouring France. More than 300,000 Swiss workers live over the border in France because costs are so much lower.

Advert

The new rate is set to come in on October 17, as it marks a ‘movement of solidarity’ to help ‘restore a certain balance among the people of Greater Geneva,’ according to Michel Charrat, from the European Cross-Border Group.

He told France 3 television, as per the Telegraph: ‘Covid showed that a certain section of the Swiss population cannot live in Geneva. 4,000 Swiss francs a month (£3,362) is the minimum to stay above the poverty line,’ adding that rent often costs more than 2,000 Swiss francs a month.

Geneva Set To Introduce Minimum Wage Of £3,500 A Month Pixabay

Ahead of the vote, which took place on Sunday, September 27, Alexander Eniline, from the Swiss Labour Party, said:

Advert

The introduction of a minimum wage is a fundamental requirement of justice, and an essential measure against precariousness.

He went on to say the rightwing parties’ claims that the heightened minimum wage would increase unemployment were ‘baseless.’

Geneva is currently officially classed as the third most expensive city in the world, just behind Zurich and Ashgabat. However, cost of living calculator Expatistan used crowdfunded data to create its own list of most expensive cities to live in, and listed Geneva as number two. London was listed as the ninth most expensive city in the world to live in.

In another national vote, which also took place on Sunday, the people of Switzerland voted against a rightwing proposal to limit immigration from European Union member states.

Advert