Genius ‘Help Are Own First’ Page Is Raising Funds For Afghanistan

A ‘Help Are Own First’ crowdfunder has been branded as ‘genius’ in how it is helping raise funds for Afghanistan.

The crowdfunder, created by Simon Harris on crowdfunding site GoFundMe, is looking to raise the funds of £100,000 and calls on the public to ‘help ARE OWN’, and questions whether they have been ‘forgotten about’.

The page also states the view that ‘Corben should resign in shame’.

Harris (aka Man Behaving Dadly) goes on to explain the meaning of helping ‘ARE OWN’. The saying refers ‘explicitly to Afghan families who are currently being resettled in the United Kingdom’.

Simon explains:

This is because a lot of them risked their lives to help our armed forces and government officials with translation, interpreting and other tasks during the last twenty years, and to be honest even if they didn’t, the United Kingdom may have had the teeniest, tiniest, weeniest role to play in this whole sh*tshow.

Simon details how he has already managed to raise more than £3,000 via his Facebook page, which will be going straight to Community Agents Essex, who will be ‘working closely with Afghan families arriving in the country’.

He goes on to say that the money will ‘help ensure that they have everything they need for a comfortable and dignified new start’. The funds raised as a result of the GoFundMe page will be distributed to the same organisation and ‘any others who are in need of urgent support’.

The fundraiser has had 520 donations so far and been shared by 7,400 people.

A Twitter user called the fundraiser ‘frikkin genius’. ‘All the xenophobic Afghan haters are donating to help the very people they want to keep out of the country’, she said. She urges followers to ‘read the small print in the next tweet’.

The fundraiser, which was created 20 hours ago, has so far raised £10,745 of its £100,000 goal. You can donate here.