George Bush, Only Living Republican Ex-President, Puts Pressure On Trump To Concede
Pressure is mounting on Donald Trump to concede the election after a statement from George W. Bush, the only living Republican ex-President of the United States.
Bush served as POTUS from 2001-2009 across two terms. Trump has previously criticised him, describing his involvement in the Iraq War as a ‘big, fat mistake… we all make mistakes. But that one was a beauty.’
In the fallout of Joe Biden being crowned president-elect, the ‘lame duck’ incumbent has aired repeated accusations of ‘mail-in ballot fraud’ and the Democrats ‘stealing the election’. However, Bush believes the election was ‘fundamentally fair’.
In a statement published yesterday, November 8, Bush congratulated Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on their victory. ‘Though we have political differences, I know Joe Biden to be a good man, who has won his opportunity to lead and unify our country,’ he wrote.
He also offered his commiserations to Trump for a ‘hard-fought campaign… he earned the votes of more than 70 million Americans – an extraordinary political achievement. They have spoken, and their voices will continue to be heard through elected Republicans at every level of government’.
Bush continued:
The fact that so many of our fellow citizens participated in this election is a positive sign of the health of our democracy and a reminder to the world of its strength. No matter how you voted, your vote counted. President Trump has the right to request recounts and pursue legal challenges, and any unresolved issues will be properly adjudicated.
The American people can have confidence that this election was fundamentally fair, its integrity will be upheld, and its outcome is clear.
Trump still has the backing of his followers and other Republicans, with Senator Lindsey Graham recently saying on Fox News: ‘This is a contested election. President Trump should not concede.’
CNN’s Shimon Prokupecz also wrote on Twitter that Melania Trump has been advising the president to accept the loss, according to a source ‘familiar with the conversations,’ though she has also tweeted her support. Trump’s adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner has also been said to advise the POTUS to concede, though these reports have since been contested, The Guardian reports.
Earlier Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney congratulated Biden and Harris on Twitter, writing, ‘We know both of them as people of good will and admirable character. We pray that God may bless them in the days and years ahead.’
Biden tried to appeal to Trump supporters in his victory speech, saying, ‘For all those of you who voted for President Trump, I understand the disappointment tonight. I’ve lost a couple of times myself. But now, let’s give each other a chance.’
However, Trump is still maintaining the narrative of the presidency being stolen from him via ‘illegal votes’ – an allegation for which he’s provided absolutely zero evidence.
