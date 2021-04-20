unilad
George Clooney Says If Derek Chauvin Is So ‘Confident’ He Should Let Someone Kneel On His Neck

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 20 Apr 2021 12:48
George Clooney Says If Derek Chauvin Is So 'Confident' He Should Let Someone Kneel On His NeckPA Images/Darnella Frazier/Facebook

As Derek Chauvin’s murder trial continues, George Clooney has suggested someone should kneel on the former police officer’s neck if he’s so confident his actions didn’t kill George Floyd. 

Chauvin knelt on Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes outside a grocery store in Minneapolis in May 2020. Floyd was pronounced dead just moments later.

The former police officer’s defence team have argued that Floyd died from a drug overdose and not due to Chauvin having knelt on his neck.

PA ImagesPA Images

Chauvin’s trial has been covered by news outlets across the globe, and one person to have been keeping an eye on it all is George Clooney.

Clooney has reportedly been in contact with Attorney Benjamin Crump, who’s representing the Floyd family, and expressed that he wants his children – three-year-old twins Alexander and Ella – to ‘live in a better world’.

Discussing his conversations with the Oscar-winning actor, while virtually appearing on The View earlier this month, Crump said Clooney suggested Chauvin volunteer himself to be knelt on for several minutes if he was so sure that such thing couldn’t kill a person.

PA PA Images

Crump explained Clooney’s email to him read:

Attorney Crump, you should tell them if Derek Chauvin feels so confident in that, he should volunteer during his case, to get down on the floor in that courtroom, and let somebody come and put their knee on his neck for 9 minutes and 29 seconds and be able to see if he can survive.

One of Clooney’s reps has since confirmed Clooney has been in contact with Crump over email, Entertainment Tonight reports.

The attorney further explained how experts have stated that a human can only go without oxygen for as long as 90 seconds, but Floyd had gone without for more than 400 seconds.

He tod The View panellist Joy Behar, ‘The experts will opine during this case that the average human being can go without oxygen from 30 seconds to 90 seconds – where George Floyd went without oxygen for over 429 seconds, and that’s why it was intentional what this officer did.’

Crump added that he ‘believe[s] in [his] heart’ that Chauvin will be held criminally liable.

Contacting attorney Crump isn’t the first time Clooney has spoken out about police brutality in the US. The actor said following Floyd’s death last year, ‘How many times have we seen people of colour killed by police? Tamir Rice, Philando Castile, Laquan McDonald. There is little doubt that George Floyd was murdered,’ Meaww reports.

‘We watched as he took his last breath at the hands of four police officers,’ Clooney continued.

Both the prosecution and Chauvin’s defence team made their final statements yesterday, April 19, followed by the jury beginning their deliberations.

