George Floyd Hologram Is Being Projected Above Removed Statues Around Southern US

A hologram of George Floyd’s face will light up a number of southern states in memory of the 46-year-old who lost his life to police brutality.

Activists across the globe took a stand against racism following Floyd’s death in May, and as well as taking part in marches and protests people have been tearing down controversial statues deemed to be honouring racist figures.

Local artists have been taking advantage of the empty plinths by projecting civil rights-related images onto them, and some of the bases are now being used to display a high-tech hologram of Floyd’s name and face.

The idea, titled A Monumental Change: The George Floyd Hologram Memorial Project, came from Change.org, which hosted an online petition seeking justice for Floyd. It has been endorsed and sponsored by Floyd’s family and their George Floyd Foundation.

The hologram is made up of projected points of light that come together to form Floyd’s face, and it was first displayed to the public in Richmond, Virginia last night, July 28, on a base that used to be home to a statue of Confederate general Robert E. Lee.

Members of the family were able to see the hologram on display on Monday night during a private demonstration at the site of the Monument Avenue, where a statue of Confederate president Jefferson Davis stood until it was pulled down by protesters last month.

Floyd’s brother, Rodney Floyd, spoke about the project in a statement cited by CNN, saying:

Since the death of my brother George, his face has been seen all over the world. Now by partnering with Change.org, the hologram will allow my brother’s face to be seen as a symbol for change in places where change is needed most.

Floyd’s family travelled to Richmond for the unveiling of the hologram, and Rodney said the project got him ‘worked up in a good way’ as it is a reminder that his brother’s death was not in vain.

Per The Washington Post, Rodney also said:

Honestly, it’s beautiful. And it resembles him. And the energy that was out there last night from the local people — we all were excited. I’m smiling right now thinking about it.

Alaina Curry, a spokeswoman for Change.org, said the organisers wanted to do something ‘really bold and capture the attention of the world’.

She said:

We were trying to think of ways to continue to amplify this message of not just George Floyd, but of racial justice and equality, and this hologram idea came about.

Following its display in Richmond, the hologram will move on to at least five other states, including North Carolina and Georgia, following the path of the Freedom Riders who took buses through the racially segregated South in 1961.