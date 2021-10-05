George Floyd May Receive Posthumous Pardon
George Floyd could be set to receive a full posthumous pardon after a board in Texas voted to recommend he be granted clemency for a 17-year-old conviction.
The Texas State Board of Pardons and Parole agreed unanimously yesterday, October 4, that Floyd should be pardoned for a 2004 drug conviction, with the decision now set to go to Republican state governor Greg Abbott for final approval.
An application for clemency was first filed by the Harris County Public Defenders office in April after renewed scrutiny of the officer involved in the case reportedly found multiple discrepancies in his police work.
Floyd was arrested by former Houston Police Department narcotics officer Gerald Goines for allegedly selling $10 worth of crack cocaine in a police sting, and was sentenced to 10 months in jail after pleading guilty.
Following Floyd’s murder by Derek Chauvin in 2020, the case was put into the spotlight in connection with an ongoing investigation into Goines.
More than 160 other drug convictions linked to the former Houston police officer have now been dismissed by prosecutors after he was charged with two counts of felony murder related to a deadly drug raid in 2019, per AP. Several other officers working in Goines’ narcotics unit have also been indicted.
‘A man was set up by a corrupt police officer intent on securing arrests rather than pursuing justice. No matter what your political affiliation is, no matter who that man was in his life or in his death, that is not something we should stand for in the United States or in Texas,’ said Allison Mathis, the attorney who submitted the pardon request on behalf of Floyd’s family.
In a statement announcing the decision, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said:
We lament the loss of former Houstonian George Floyd and hope that his family finds comfort in Monday’s decision by the Texas State Board of Pardons and Paroles to recommend clemency for a 2004 conviction.
We urge Governor Abbott to follow the Board’s recommendation and grant clemency.
