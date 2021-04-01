George Floyd Pleads ‘I’m Not A Bad Guy’ In New Bodycam Footage From Murder Trial

Warning: Distressing Footage

PA Images

New bodycam footage has emerged in Derek Chauvin’s murder trial from the minutes before George Floyd’s death.

The former Minneapolis police officer, 45, is facing charges of third-degree murder, second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter following the incident in May last year, in which Chauvin leaned on Floyd’s neck while restraining him on the ground.

The trial began earlier this week, with the court hearing the testimonies of several witnesses – including a firefighter who the police wouldn’t allow to help Floyd, who was 46 at the time of his death.

As reported by BBC News, the court was shown bodycam footage from Thomas Lane, J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao, all of whom are facing aiding and abetting charges. Chauvin’s camera fell to the ground during the arrest, so any recording wasn’t submitted as evidence.

In the footage, you can see Floyd begging the officers not to shoot him. He was stopped after allegedly trying to use a counterfeit $20 note.

Floyd is visibly distressed throughout the arrest, saying: ‘Please don’t shoot me, please, man… I just lost my mom.’ Fearing death, he tries to assure the officers that he’ll ‘do anything you tell me to’ and says: ‘I’m not a bad guy, man.’

Soon after officers try to put him in the car, Floyd is dragged outside where Chauvin restrains him and leans on his neck. Floyd cries out ‘I love you mama’ and ‘I can’t breathe.’

Those last three words became synonymous with Black Lives Latter protests against police brutality and racial injustice in the wake of Floyd’s death. According to a report by The New York Times, ‘I can’t breathe’ has been uttered by 70 different people who then died in police custody, including Eric Garner, Derrick Scott and Byron Williams.

Earlier in the trial, prosecutor Jerry Blackwell said Chauvin ‘betrayed this badge when he used excessive and unreasonable force upon the body of Mr. George Floyd.’

He said: ‘You will learn what happened in those nine minutes and 29 seconds when Derek Chauvin was applying that excessive force to the body of George Floyd. You will hear his voice get heavier, you will hear his words get further and further apart, you will hear his respiration get shallower and shallower, until it finally stops.’

He added: ‘You will learn that use of excessive and unreasonable force against a citizen is an assault. We are going to show you that putting knees on somebody’s neck, somebody’s back, was a dangerous activity, and he did it without consideration for the impact it would have on Floyd’s life.’