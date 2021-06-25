George Floyd Statue Defaced With White Nationalist Graffiti Just Days After It’s Unveiled
New York’s Hate Crimes Task Force has launched an investigation after a statue of George Floyd was defaced with white nationalist graffiti just days after it was unveiled.
The statue of Floyd, who was killed by a police officer in May 2020, was put on display in Brooklyn, New York on June 19 as part of the city’s Juneteenth celebrations.
The statue featured quotes referring to Floyd and his death, but on June 24 police announced it had been defaced overnight, with images showing both the statue of Floyd’s face and the pedestal beneath vandalised with black paint.
The vandalism saw the quotes about Floyd on the base of the statue replaced with the name of a group that is considered by the Southern Poverty Law Center to be a white nationalist hate group, NBC New York reports.
After celebrating the unveiling of the statue less than a week ago, locals expressed their disappointment at the crime, with Flatbush resident Courtney Nelson saying she was ‘disgusted’.
She commented: ‘This is unacceptable – as a humanity, as a race, as a whole. We will be back, we’re gonna clean it and keep moving forward.’
Farah Louis, a Democratic New York City Council Member who serves as vice co-chair of the Black, Latino and Asian Caucus, described the graffiti as ‘shameful’.
She commented:
Let us be clear: this is a shameful act, a hate crime and totally disrespectful to the memory of Mr. Floyd and to the Black community as well our efforts to achieve racial justice and equality. And we will not be deterred.
I ask anyone with information to please come forward and contact the NYPD. My office is working with artist Chris Carnabuci, ConfrontART and the We Are Floyd Foundation to repair the damage to this beautiful and moving work of public art.
Floyd’s brother, Terrence, was present at the unveiling of the statue on Saturday, where he spoke about the importance of keeping his brother’s memory alive.
He commented: ‘It’s a major statement for a major person. To see Brooklyn represent him, and honor him on a national holiday, it’s all love.’
In the wake of the vandalism, NYPD Hate Crimes said it was investigating the vandalism and calling for anyone with information regarding the crime to get in touch.
Police believe the graffiti was done between 3.00am and 7.00am local time on Thursday morning, with Chief of Department Rodney Harrison saying officers were doing an ‘extensive video canvass’ to learn more about the situation.
If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact Stop Hate UK by visiting their website www.stophateuk.org/talk
