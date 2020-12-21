George Floyd Trial Will Be Livestreamed As Judge Dismisses Appeals

Without question, deprivation of the constitutional rights that are the hallmarks of a public criminal trial would be a manifest injustice.

The only real issue then, is whether there is a reasonable alternative to televising the trial that would vindicate the defendants’ sixth amendment rights and the first amendment rights of the public and the press… the court concludes that televising the trial is the only reasonable and meaningful method to safeguard the sixth and first amendment rights implicated in these cases.