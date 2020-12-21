unilad
George Floyd Trial Will Be Livestreamed As Judge Dismisses Appeals

by : Cameron Frew on : 21 Dec 2020 10:58
George Floyd Trial Will Be Livestreamed As Judge Dismisses AppealsGeorge Floyd Trial Will Be Livestreamed As Judge Dismisses AppealsCBS/Darnella Frazier/Facebook

A judge has upheld his decision to livestream the trial of four officers charged in the death of George Floyd. 

Former Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin is facing second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter charges, while the three other cops present at the time of Floyd’s death – J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao – are facing aiding and abetting charges.

Hennepin County District Judge Peter Cahill earlier decided to livestream the trial, earlier saying the ‘only way to vindicate the defendants’ constitutional right to a public trial and the media’s and public’s constitutional rights of access to criminal trials is to allow audio and video coverage of the trial’. He’s remained steadfast in his reasoning, despite prosecutors’ arguments.

Derek Chauvin, from left, J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao.Derek Chauvin, from left, J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao.PA Images

As reported by the Star Tribune, Attorney General Keith Ellison earlier filed a motion that said defendants ‘should not be forced to sacrifice their privacy or suffer possible threats of intimidation when they perform their civic duty and testify’.

The motion, also signed by Assistant Attorney General Matthew Frank and Special Attorney for the state Neal Katyal, read, ‘The risks of broadcasting witness testimony are particularly acute where, as here, live video and audio coverage may be intimidating to some witnesses and make it less likely that they will testify, potentially interfering with a fair trial.’

Keith Ellison Keith Ellison PA Images

However, Cahill has doubled-down on his November 4 ruling, based on a need to maintain the constitution, immense public interest in the trial and the ‘unique and unprecedented situation’ brought by the current pandemic.

He said:

Without question, deprivation of the constitutional rights that are the hallmarks of a public criminal trial would be a manifest injustice.

The only real issue then, is whether there is a reasonable alternative to televising the trial that would vindicate the defendants’ sixth amendment rights and the first amendment rights of the public and the press… the court concludes that televising the trial is the only reasonable and meaningful method to safeguard the sixth and first amendment rights implicated in these cases.

Former Minneapolis police officer Thomas LaneFormer Minneapolis police officer Thomas LanePA Images

The attorney general’s motion was even opposed by Chauvin, Kueng and Thao’s lawyers, while Lane’s attorney earlier filed a motion requesting cameras in the trial.

Due to COVID-19, the public gallery has been removed from one of the Hennepin County Government Centre’s biggest courtrooms. ‘It would be farcical to say that this arrangement, by itself, provides meaningful access to the public or the press or vindicates the defendants’ right to a public trial,’ Cahill noted.

The trial is scheduled for March 8, 2021.

