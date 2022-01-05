George Floyd’s 4-Year-Old Grand-Niece Shot While Sleeping In Bed

Offices of Ben Crump Law/Alamy

A four-year-old girl believed to be the grand-niece of George Floyd was shot while asleep in her bed in the early hours of New Year’s Day.

George Floyd was killed by white former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in May 2020. Floyd’s death sparked a series of protests worldwide.

A four-year-old girl, said to be Floyd’s grand-niece, is reported as having been shot at around 2.55am on January 1, while asleep in her family apartment located in southwest Houston, Texas. The girl was immediately rushed to hospital.

The girl’s father, Derrick Delane, detailed the incident to ACBC13.

He said:

My daughter jumped up and said, ‘Daddy, I’ve been hit’ and I was shocked until I seen the blood and I realized my 4-year-old daughter was really hit. She didn’t know what was going on. She was asleep.

The girl’s mother reportedly drove her to hospital, where it was discovered she had suffered a punctured lung, liver, and sustained three broken ribs.

After being stabilized through surgery, the four-year-old remains in hospital.

According to HPD Major Assaults and Family Violence Division Detectives A. Carroll and J. Roberts, ‘several shots’ were fired by ‘a suspect or suspects’ into the apartment, which had ‘four adults and two children’ inside, City of Houston reports.

While Delane believes the attack was targeted, the detectives said there is currently ‘no suspect description or motive in the shooting’.

Delane said the police of not arriving until 7.00am, four hours after the incident took place. An investigation into the department’s response time has since been launched by Houston Police Chief Troy Finner.

In a statement posted to Twitter by Houston Police on Tuesday, January 4, Finner said he was ‘aware’ and had ‘concerns regarding the delayed response time in this incident and [had] initiated an Internal Affairs investigation’.

He concluded: ‘I ask the city continue to pray for the child’s full recovery and assist in providing information that would lead to the arrest of the suspect or suspects responsible.’

Anyone with information in this case is asked to contact the HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS