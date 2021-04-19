George Floyd’s Brother Came Face-To-Face With Derek Chauvin At The Trial

That has been intense, because for the last year, I’ve been seeing this particular person, Chauvin, on TV. But to see him up close, it brings on a whole bunch of emotions.

You know there’s ‘Why?’ factor. ‘What was on your mind?’ But you can’t get to him to talk to him about that. But that’s just my curiosity. It’s been intense to relive this all over again, and to see him, in arm’s reach. It’s just an intense emotional feeling.