George Floyd’s Brother Speaks Of Family’s Relief Following Chauvin Guilty Verdict

George Floyd’s brother said they can ‘breathe again’ after Derek Chauvin was found guilty of murder.

Yesterday, April 20, the jury reached a verdict in the case against the former Minneapolis police officer, finding him guilty on all three counts – third-degree murder, second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter – for leaning on Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes during an arrest.

While many across the world have noted justice finally being being done, the relief is greatest among Floyd’s family.

As per USA Today and NPR, his brother Philonise Floyd said at a news conference in Minneapolis: ‘They’re all saying the same thing… we won’t be able to breathe until you’re able to breathe. Today we are able to breathe again.’

He added: ‘I feel relieved today that I finally have the opportunity for hopefully getting some sleep… [there’s been] a lot of days that I prayed and I hoped and I was speaking everything into existence.’

Philonise also described Emmett Till, a Black 14-year-old boy lynched in Mississippi in 1955, as ‘the first George Floyd… people forgot about him.’

Noting the lack of cameras back then, he said the bodycam footage in Floyd’s trial was ‘a motion picture… the world saw his life being extinguished and I could do nothing but watch, over and over and over again, as my brother was murdered.’

While taking some comfort in the guilty verdict, Philonise said the battle for equality in the US is far from over. ‘We have to march. We will have to do this for life. We have to protest because it seems like this is a never-ending cycle,’ he said.

Terrence Floyd, another younger brother of Floyd, said: ‘He showed me how to be strong. He showed me how to be respectful. He showed me how to speak my mind. I’m going to miss him, but now I know he’s in history. What a day to be a Floyd, man.’

Speaking alongside civil rights attorney Ben Crump and Rev. Al Sharpton, he added: ‘History is here. This is monumental. I believe because of prayer, we got the verdict we wanted. We said God, we need justice. We need it now. And he answered.’

Floyd’s youngest brother Rodney said the verdict was a ‘victory for all of us… there is no colour barrier on this. This is for everyone who has been held down and pinned down.’

