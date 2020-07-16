George Floyd’s Family Sues Minneapolis And Four Former Officers Involved In His Death
The family of George Floyd have sued the city of Minneapolis and the four former police officers involved in his death.
Derek Chauvin, the officer who knelt on Floyd’s neck, is currently facing up to 40 years in prison after being charged with second degree murder.
The three other officers, Thomas Lane, J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao, have been charged with aiding and abetting second degree murder. A trial date was set for March 8, 2021, for all four officers.
The family’s lawyer Benjamin Crump announced last month the family intended on suing Chauvin and wanted him to be ‘held accountable in every aspect, criminal and civil’.
A private autopsy found Floyd had died of asphyxia – a condition that arises when the body is deprived of oxygen – after his neck was knelt on. The family had sought after a private autopsy after the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s initial one had found ‘no physical findings that support a diagnosis of traumatic asphyxia or strangulation’, ruling that ‘underlying health conditions’ contributed to Floyd’s death.
Now, the family have officially filed a civil lawsuit against Chauvin along with the three other officers involved and against the city of Minneapolis.
In a statement, as per USA Today, the family’s lawyer said:
It was not just the knee of officer Derek Chauvin on George Floyd’s neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds, but it was the knee of the entire Minneapolis Police Department on the neck of George Floyd that killed him.
The city of Minneapolis has a history of policies and procedures and deliberate indifference when it comes to the treatment of arrestees, especially Black men.
[…] This is an unprecedented case, and with this lawsuit, we seek to set a precedent to make it financially prohibitive, so police won’t kill marginalized people, especially Black people, in the future.
The lawsuit does not state a financial amount the family wish to be compensated but asks for ‘compensatory, special and punitive damages’, attorney fees and the appointment of a ‘receiver or similar authority’ to ensure the proper training of Minneapolis’ police officers.
Attorney Antonio Romanucci, who is also representing the Floyd family, said it was ‘unconstitutional’ the Minneapolis police force had been taught kneeling on someones neck is OK.
He said, ‘If you don’t change the use-of-force policies and train, you will have continued failures, as in the death of George Floyd.’
Following Floyd’s death and worldwide Black Lives Matter protests, Minneapolis city council had unanimously approved a measure to abolish the city’s police department last month – a decision welcomed by many.
