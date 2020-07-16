George Floyd’s Family Sues Minneapolis And Four Former Officers Involved In His Death

It was not just the knee of officer Derek Chauvin on George Floyd’s neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds, but it was the knee of the entire Minneapolis Police Department on the neck of George Floyd that killed him.

The city of Minneapolis has a history of policies and procedures and deliberate indifference when it comes to the treatment of arrestees, especially Black men.

[…] This is an unprecedented case, and with this lawsuit, we seek to set a precedent to make it financially prohibitive, so police won’t kill marginalized people, especially Black people, in the future.