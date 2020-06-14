George Floyd’s Family To Sue Former Officer Derek Chauvin Who Killed Him
The lawyer for George Floyd’s family has said they will file a civil lawsuit against Derek Chauvin, saying they intend to hold the former police officer ‘fully accountable’ for Floyd’s death.
Benjamin Crump, attorney for the Floyd family, announced the news this week as protests continue across the country and worldwide, with hundreds of thousands of people trying to address racial injustice and seek a better existence for themselves in the wake of yet another killing of an unarmed, defenceless black man.
Chauvin was filmed kneeling on Floyd’s neck for almost nine minutes in Minneapolis before Floyd lost consciousness, despite his repeated pleas that he couldn’t breathe and several witnesses telling the officer to stop.
Appearing on CNN, as per WMUR-TV, Crump said the family ‘intends on holding Derek Chauvin fully accountable in every aspect, criminal and civil’.
The lawyer also stressed the importance of changing the culture of policing after it was reported Chauvin could still receive more than $1 million in pension benefits during his retirement years.
While a number of state laws allow for the forfeiture of pensions for employees convicted of felony crimes related to their work, this isn’t the case in Minnesota.
Crump said changing this culture within police departments needs to start with having transparency not only in how officers are trained, but also in how they are fired.
He explained:
It wasn’t just the knee of Derek Chauvin that killed George Floyd in Minneapolis, it was the knee of the entire police department. Because when you have that kind of culture and behaviour of a police department, it is foreseeable that something like this is going to happen.
We have to terminate people when they use these bad policies – despite what the police unions say – because if we don’t terminate them, it is absolutely predictable that you’ll have somebody do a choke hold or neck restraint for eight minutes and 46 seconds because they know there’s no accountability.
There’s no discipline when they do this to black people in America.
The announcement comes after it was revealed Chauvin was eligible to receive annual payments of around $50,000 if he filed for retirement after he turned 55, despite having been fired from the police department and despite facing second-degree murder charges.
This means that over a 30-year period, the former police officer could receive at least $1.5 million, although this would not include any cost of living increases. This amount could be even higher if Chauvin accumulated significant overtime during his time on the force. Even if he’s convicted, Chauvin could still claim those benefits.
If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact Stop Hate UK by visiting their website www.stophateuk.org/talk
If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677.
