George Floyd’s Family To Sue Former Officer Derek Chauvin Who Killed Him

It wasn’t just the knee of Derek Chauvin that killed George Floyd in Minneapolis, it was the knee of the entire police department. Because when you have that kind of culture and behaviour of a police department, it is foreseeable that something like this is going to happen.

We have to terminate people when they use these bad policies – despite what the police unions say – because if we don’t terminate them, it is absolutely predictable that you’ll have somebody do a choke hold or neck restraint for eight minutes and 46 seconds because they know there’s no accountability.

There’s no discipline when they do this to black people in America.