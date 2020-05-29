George Floyd's Girlfriend Say Riots Would Devastate Him And Calls For Violence To End Facebook/PA Images

George Floyd’s girlfriend has said the ongoing riots over his death would devastate him, and has called for the violence to end.

Advert

Following Floyd’s death, protests and riots have been taking place across Minneapolis and the US, often ending in violence, lootings and fires across the city. Only last night, May 28, a Minnesota police station was stormed and set alight.

Now Courtney Ross, Floyd’s girlfriend of three years, has spoken out saying how the riots would ‘devastate him’.

Riots PA Images

Speaking about the riots that occurred on Wednesday, May 27, she said:

Advert

Waking up this morning to see Minneapolis on fire would be something that would devastate Floyd. He loved the city. He came here [from Houston] and stayed here for the people and the opportunities. […] Floyd was a gentle giant. He was about love and about peace.

As per The Star Tribune, Courtney added that she understands people’s frustrations but wants them to protest in a peaceful way.

Floyd was arrested by Minneapolis police on Monday, May 25, for reportedly using a counterfeit $20 note in a shop. While being detained, one of the officers knelt on his neck for around eight minutes, according to witnesses. Floyd lost consciousness and later died.

Protesters mourn death of George Floyd after officer knelt on his neck PA Images

Despite people calling for the four officers involved in the fatal incident to be arrested, preliminary findings from the county have yet to declare Floyd’s death a homicide, and further investigations are pending.

Despite this, Michelle Gross, president of Communities United Against Police Brutality, believes there’s enough evidence to put the four men behind bars.

She said:

There is plenty of probable cause to arrest the men who murdered George Floyd. These men are a danger to society. If this murder had been committed by members of the community, they would be sitting in jail right now awaiting trial.

Advert

Former police officer Derek Chauvin – the man who knelt on Floyd’s neck and has since been fired from the force – had been involved in three past shootings.

george floyd killed by police Darnella Frazier/Facebook

Chauvin, 44, was one of six officers connected to the 2006 death of Wayne Reyes. Reyes, 42, was fatally shot after allegedly pulling a gun on the officers.

In 2008, he was investigated for his involvement in the shooting of Ira Latrell Toles during a domestic assault call. Chauvin reportedly shot Toles in the abdomen after he went for one of the officers’s guns.

Chauvin was also among the officers involved in the shooting of 23-year-old Leroy Martinez, who was injured during a police chase in 2011, according to the MailOnline.