George Floyd's GoFundMe Has Received Highest Number Of Individual Donations Ever Facebook/PA Images

A GoFundMe page raising money for George Floyd’s funeral costs and legal fees surrounding his death has received the highest ever number of individual donations on the site.

The fundraiser was set up by George’s brother, Philonise Floyd, on May 27, two days after George died after Minneapolis police pinned him down by his neck until he lost consciousness.

After reports of his death spread, and when footage of the harrowing scene was shared online, outrage was felt across the globe, prompting Black Lives Matter protests to break out in numerous cities.

Volunteers Clean Makeshift Memorial Where George Floyd Was Killed As Reflection Spot PA Images

As an increasing number of people were made aware of the horrific treatment of George, donations to his official memorial fundraiser quickly increased. At the time of writing, June 5, a total of $12,998,800 has been raised, exceeding the original target of $1,500,000 multiple times over.

According to a GoFundMe spokesperson, cited by TMZ, George’s fundraiser now officially has the highest number of individual donations ever received on a GoFundMe page. Currently, the number of contributors stands at 477,700, with donors pitching in from 125 different countries.

On the site, Philonise says the money will cover ‘funeral and burial expenses, mental and grief counseling, lodging and travel for all court proceedings, and to assist [the] family in the days to come as [they] continue to seek justice for George.’

A portion of the funds is also set to go towards George’s estate, ‘for the benefit and care of his children and their educational fund’.

Philonise Floyd speaks at brother George's memorial PA Images

Recalling the horrific events surrounding his brother’s death, Philonise wrote:

My family and I watched in absolute horror as the now infamous and horrifying video began to spread quickly throughout social media. What we saw on that tape left us shell shocked; a white Minneapolis police officer kneeling directly on my brother’s neck, obstructing his ability to breathe. As some officers knelt on his neck, other officers participated and watched; no one took any action to save my brother’s life. Those officers would continue to brutalize my brother until he died.

Protesters mourn death of George Floyd after officer knelt on his neck PA Images

There are to be a total of four memorials held in honour of George, the first of which took place yesterday, June 4, in Minneapolis, where he died.

The second will be in North Carolina on Saturday, June 6, while the final two will take place in George’s hometown of Houston, Texas, next week.

George Floyd memorial PA Images

The amount of support shown for George’s family is truly incredible, though the events that inspired it were entirely avoidable. No one deserves to die as George did, and the fight for justice must continue until the inherent and systemic racism the police officers acted on is demolished.