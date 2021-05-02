George Floyd’s Lawyer Says Derek Chauvin Has No Chance Of Successfully Appealing His Guilty Verdict

PA Images/George Floyd/Facebook

Derek Chauvin’s appeal against his guilty verdict for the murder of George Floyd won’t hold up, according to civil rights attorney Ben Crump.

The former Minneapolis police officer was found guilty of third-degree murder, second-degree unintentional murder and second-degree manslaughter on April 21, in the killing of Floyd last year.

Advert 10

Court proceedings were highly publicised, with Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill urging public officials not to comment on the case as it could unfairly influence the jury. However, even with this considered, Crump doesn’t believe a successful appeal for Chauvin is likely.

The lawyer, who’s represented the families of Floyd, Breonna Taylor and other victims, told TMZ that Brandon Mitchell, one of the jurors in the trial, has ‘completely obliterated’ the defence’s arguments for an appeal based on the jury being swayed.

In a recent interview with Gayle King on CBS, Mitchell was asked if he felt any pressure to reach a guilty verdict ‘because [he] knew the world was watching’.

Advert 10

He replied: ‘Not at all. And I don’t think any of us felt like that. I for sure did not. I for sure did not feel like that. The pressure more so came from just being in the room and being under stress. But it wasn’t pressure to come to a guilty verdict.’

Mitchell continued: ‘We were just stressed about just the simple fact that every day we had to come in and watch a Black man die. That alone is stressful. Coming in each and every day and having to watch somebody die is stressful enough by itself.’

While declining to comment on what he believed ‘proper sentencing’ would constitute, he said: ‘You know, I think we came up with the right verdict. You know, guilty on all charges. And you know, I’ll let the judge do what he does.’

Advert 10

One moment of contention cited by the defence came from California Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters, who spoke about the trial at a rally ahead of the jury’s deliberations. ‘We’re looking for a guilty verdict… we’ve got to get more active, we’ve got to get more confrontational,’ she said.

When defence attorney Eric Nelson brought this up in court, Cahill said: ‘I’ll give you that Congresswoman Waters may have given you something on appeal that may result in this whole trial being overturned.’

He added: ‘I wish elected officials would stop talking about this case, especially in a manner that is disrespectful to the rule of law and to the judicial branch and our function.’

Advert 10