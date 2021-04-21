George Floyd’s Original Arrest Report Resurfaces After Derek Chauvin’s Guilty Verdict

PA Images/George Floyd/Facebook

The original arrest report for George Floyd’s arrest has resurfaced in the wake of Derek Chauvin’s guilty verdict.

Following a three-week trial, Chauvin was found guilty of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and manslaughter yesterday, April 20.

The report, published by Minneapolis Police on May 26, 2020, the day after the incident, states that police arrived due to a report of forgery and that Floyd ‘appeared to be under the influence’.

Floyd was apparently sat on top of a blue car upon two officers’ arrival and was ordered to step away from the vehicle before physically resisting officers. Anyone who’s been following the case will know it was in fact four officers who attended the call: Chauvin; J Alexander Kueng; Thomas Lane; and Tou Thao.

PA Images

The document further read:

After he got out [of the car], he physically restrained officers. Officers were able to get the suspect into handcuffs and note he appeared to be suffering medical distress. Officers called for an ambulance. He was transported to Hennepin County Medical Center by ambulance where he died a short time later.

As you can see from the report, the fact that Floyd’s neck had been knelt on for more than nine minutes was failed to be mentioned, as was the fact that Floyd repeatedly expressed that he was struggling to breathe.

CNN anchor Jake Trapper reshared the report on Twitter with the caption, ‘Seriously, read it again knowing what we know,’ further highlighting the masses of detail the report did not include. The tweet has since been liked more than 64,000 times and has generated nearly 2,000 comments.

One person pointed out that if it hadn’t been for the civilian filming the ordeal, Chauvin would have likely gotten off scot-free. They wrote, ‘Had it not been for a woman recording George Floyd’s murder, this would be the official version of events. There would have never been a trial, Chauvin would still be a cop, and there would have been no justice.’

‘One camera phone video is what stood between justice & injustice,’ they added.

Someone else said, ‘Just highlights how many others have died at the hands of bad cops following a “medical incident” like this. Turns my stomach and leaves me just aching in my soul.’

A third person commented:

“At no time were weapons of any type used by anyone involved in this incident.” Jesus Christ. So as long as they kill you with their bare hands, it’s AOK.

Meanwhile, someone else called on the person who ‘wrote this fairy tale’ to lose their job as well.

Chauvin’s trial came to a close yesterday, while Kueng, Lane and Thao will face trial in August. They’ve been charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.