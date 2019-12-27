George Michael’s Sister Melanie Panayiotou Dies On Third Anniversary Of Brother’s Death

Melanie Panayiotou/Instagram/PA Images

George Michael’s sister, Melanie Panayiotou, has passed away at the age of 55 on the third anniversary of her brother’s death.

Melanie was reportedly discovered dead at her home in north London by her older sister, Yioda Panayiotou, on Christmas Day.

The 55-year-old’s death is being described as ‘sudden’, though the exact cause has not yet been announced.

Instagram

The Metropolitan Police released a statement explaining emergency services were called to the scene at approximately 7:35pm on Wednesday, December 25, after receiving reports of a sudden death of ‘a woman, aged in her 50s, at an address in Oak Hill Park, NW3’.

The statement continued:

The death is not being treated as suspicious by police. A report will be compiled for the Coroner into the circumstances.

I don't have words tell me it's not real, I'm in tears this wonderful woman Melanie Panayiotou passed away in Christmas evening, beautiful angel rest in peace 😭😭😭😭💔💔💔https://t.co/ivtsDC5V9T pic.twitter.com/8hZ1a2scX9 — Fer Lights 👑 (@CLights7) December 27, 2019

Melanie was known to be very close to her brother George, who died on Christmas Day in 2016 at the age of 53 from heart and fatty liver disease. After his death, the bulk of his estate went to his two sisters.

Twitter users have flooded to pay their respects to Melanie, who worked as a hairdresser:

George Michael’s sister dies 3 years to the day on Xmas day after her brother. How horrendous for their family. Thoughts and condolences and love 💔 — Pat Sharp (@patsharp) December 27, 2019

It's now confirmed. #GeorgeMichael's sister #MelaniePanayiotou has died on Christmas Day, 3 years on from George himself. Heartbreaking for their family. All our thoughts are with them. @GeorgeMichael #lovelies — Toby Bourke (@TobyBourke) December 27, 2019

Melanie spoke fondly of her brother last month, when she discussed the recently released festive film Last Christmas in The Big Issue. The movie features songs from George Michael – or Yog, as Melanie called him – and Wham!, and Melanie expressed her love for the music before going on to wish readers a happy Christmas.

At the time, Melanie said:

My family and I hope you all enjoy the film, and Yog’s music old and new, woven beautifully into this fun, easy tale of love and self-love. As many of you know, Yog adored Christmas and he loved the idea of this film.

PA Images

Melanie, along with other family members, issued a statement on George Michael’s official website earlier this week to thank fans for their support around the anniversary of George’s death.

They commented:

We are, as usual, staying as positive as possible, which is what we and Yog would wish for you all, and we are all hoping for a peaceful 2020. (Wow 2020! – when you grew up with Yog, that used to seem so far away but, here we are folks – It’s the future)!!! We’ll close by saying, don’t forget to say your ‘I Love You’s’ and enjoy your celebrations wherever you are. Thank you so much for your kind messages, they lift us when things are tough.

Our thoughts are with Melanie’s friends and family at this tragic time.

If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence, contact Cruse Bereavement Care via its national helpline on 0808 808 1677.