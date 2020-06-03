George The Poet Perfectly Explains To Emily Maitlis Why Racism Isn’t Just An American Issue On Newsnight
George The Poet has perfectly explained to UK viewers why racism isn’t just an American issue during a recent episode of Newsnight.
The British spoken-word artist, poet and rapper expertly refuted presenter Emily Maitlis’s claims that racism in the UK is not ‘on the same footing’ as the US, shedding some much needed light on the institutionalised racism that is so deeply ingrained within UK history.
George, 29, appeared on Newsnight on Monday, June 1, to discuss the Black Lives Matter protests sweeping the US in the wake of the horrifying death of George Floyd at the hands of a white police officer.
Reflecting on the ongoing protests, George – whose full name is George Mpanga – noted ‘disturbing parallels between the Black British experience and the African American experience’.
George, who hosts the award-winning podcast Have You Heard George’s Podcast?, went on to detail many of the injustices within the UK criminal justice system, noting that ‘black and brown people account for half of all young people in jail right now’.
George also went on to give a devastating account of a man called Julian Cole, who George knew when they were both primary school children. Julian was left with a broken neck and severe brain damage after being accosted by five police officers outside of a Bristol nightclub.
Maitlis, 49, queried, ‘You’re not putting America and the UK on the same footing,’ stating:
Our police aren’t armed, they don’t have guns, the legacy of slavery is not the same. We’ve had a report many years ago looking at institutional racism and you would hope reversing or aiming to open that up.
You can watch the discussion for yourself below:
In response to this, George said:
If it’s not the same then you have to explain to me why Julian Cole is not an exception. What happened with Nuno Cardoso, what happened with Edson Da Costa, what happened with Sarah Reed who died under very similar circumstances with Sandra Bland in the American context.
This is contemporary. When you talk about the history of race relations, you have to consider the role of the British Empire on the African content and the political and economic consequences of that interaction.
He added:
What is the situation that we’re dealing with today? This is very contemporary and I hope this is a learning point for many people who think along the lines that you just expressed, that this is an American and not a British issue.
Black Lives Matter protests have taken place across the UK, with demonstrations planned in cities such as London, Manchester and Birmingham.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Topics: News, Black Lives Matter, Emily Maitlis, George The Poet, Newsnight, Racism, UK