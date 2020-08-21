Georgia Cop Tases Woman On Her Own Porch For Interrupting Him-hold @jaythegoat3476/TikTok

Another day, another shocking video of police brutality emerging from the US.

Advert

This latest footage shows a White Gwinnett County police officer approach a Black woman on her porch and violently try to arrest her – despite failing to identify himself or clarifying what crime she was alleged to have committed, and regardless of the fact it’s legal to resist unlawful arrest in the state of Georgia.

Having not been witness to what happens before filming of the incident starts, the woman arrested, identified as Kyndesia Smith, was seen moving behind her friend Aytra Thomas, who was sat on a chair on their property. The police officer can be heard saying, ‘You’re under arrest,’ before approaching Smith and forcefully grabbing her.

You can watch part one of the TikTok video here:

Advert

Regardless of the fact that Smith doesn’t fight back, a struggle ensues as Thomas is nearly knocked off her chair before the officer throws the other woman to the ground and pulls his taser out.

‘Get on the f*cking ground. Get on the ground right now. Taser. Taser,’ he shouts before shooting the unarmed woman a mere 21 seconds after trying to detain her.

The surrounding women ask for the arresting officer’s name but he refuses to give it – something police are required to do when a member of the public asks for them to identify themselves.

You can watch the second part of the video below:

The arresting officer – who has since been identified as Michael Oxford – shouts at Smith, ‘Turn over, put your hands behind your back. I will tase you again,’ as she lays on the ground, before stating, ‘Taser deployed’ to his radio.

Advert

The terrified friends scream, shouting for a relative to ‘call the police!’ when Smith is manhandled and face down in the flower bed as the cop puts handcuffs on her.

According to the police report obtained by TooFab, Oxford was in attendance after Smith was accused of throwing a bottle at a neighbour and threatening her.

Oxford said, as per the police report:

As I was walking up to the area in which the female was sitting multiple people in the area began yelling things such as ‘We didn’t call the police’, ‘You shouldn’t be here’, and ‘you cant come on our property’… due to many of them shouting and yelling over each other it was unclear what every individual was saying.

You can watch part three of the TikTok video here:



He also claims the woman wouldn’t cooperate ‘to the point in which I could not successfully conduct my investigation with out being interrupted’. He stated – despite Smith not actually being under arrest for anything – that he ‘told Smith that she need to either quiet down and or remove herself from the scene, and if she did not she would be further obstructing my investigation and would be arrested. Smith once again continued to yell and shout in which I then told her she was under arrest’.

Once in the back of the squad car and handcuffed, Oxford suggests that Smith managed to kick him in the face and head several times, leading to further charges. Smith was arrested for obstructing law enforcement and simple battery of an officer, even though the obstruction charge was based on her legal right in Georgia to refuse arrest and a further charge added once the woman was securely in the back of the car, having been tasered, and with her hands cuffed behind her back.

No charges were processed from the original complaint, with witnesses saying the 911 caller was a nuisance offender for repeatedly calling police. Oxford has been placed on administrative leave while his conduct is investigated, but it is yet another unpleasant video demonstrating brutality at the hands of US police, especially in the light of George Floyd’s murder and massive civil unrest and racial tension over recent months.